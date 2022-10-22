17-year-old Yaron Kathuri was last seen on Sept. 28.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A missing Douglasville teen's remains have been identified as 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri, his family told 11Alive. He was last seen nearly one month ago.

Yaron's remains were discovered in an area between Arbor Station and Douglas Boulevard, one of the last known locations that the teen was known to be at, according to Douglasville Police Department.

Officers found his car at the Arbor Place Mall on the morning of Sept. 30, about 10 minutes from where Yaron was last seen, according to his father.

His dad, Andrew Kathuri, said police told him his son's phone was pinged at the mall on Sept. 29. Police later informed the family that it pinged again at Lake Douglas, which is less than 5 miles from the mall.

"It's been off ever since," Andrew said about his son's phone.

Yaron attended Chapel Hill High School and played trumpet for the band. His mother said he loved to play basketball and described him to be very calm and quiet.

