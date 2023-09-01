Missing document holding up Davis Shores man's insurance claim 100 days after Hurricane Ian

It's been over 100 days since Hurricane Ian destroyed the interior of Tod Trousdell's home, but nails and dust still litter the torn-up floor.

Over 100 days after Hurricane Ian destroyed the interior of Tod Trousdell's home, nails and dust still litter the torn-up floor.

"We had some little kids here over the holidays for just a few hours and one of them was wearing sandals and she hit an exposed nail and cut her foot." Trousdell said.

Since Hurricane Ian flood water tore through is home, he's spent up to $30,000, but hasn't gotten any reimbursement from his insurance.

"We've had everything estimates photos everything and it's like I'm just a regular guy who wants be made whole for what I bought." Trousdell said.

Trousdell says before they will continue his claim process, Assurant, his insurance carrier, is requiring a document itemizing prior losses under previous homeowners.

But, Trousdell doesn't have that paperwork and Assurant doesn't seem too either.

Trousdell's local insurance agent, who sold him the coverage, says Assurant has been looking into the matter for the last few weeks and elevated the priority today.

"It's been extremely frustrating to get answers from anybody about this." Trousdell said.

Trousdell's public adjuster, Laura Keith, who helped him submit his claim says it's rare to see an insurance hang-up like this and added this is a pretty standard document.

"We would love to speak to someone who is at Assurant who says hey we know where the document is or says hey the document has been lost but here is our next step to move this along." Keith said.

Keith said she and Trousdell's local insurance agency are both working together to get clarity from Assurant.