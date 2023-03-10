Small child drowns in Southside pond

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office does not suspect foul play caused the "tragic" drowning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A missing persons report-turned drowning investigation has left a young girl dead on Jacksonville's southside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The girl was reported missing at 9:15 p.m Monday at the Paradise Island apartment complex off Southside Boulevard.

After an extensive search of the surrounding area, the girl was found unresponsive in a nearby pond. The child was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead.