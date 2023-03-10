Small child drowns in Southside pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A missing persons report-turned drowning investigation has left a young girl dead on Jacksonville's southside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
The girl was reported missing at 9:15 p.m Monday at the Paradise Island apartment complex off Southside Boulevard.
After an extensive search of the surrounding area, the girl was found unresponsive in a nearby pond. The child was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead.
As of now, authorities are not releasing the child's name or age. Detectives with JSO's Homicide Unit are coordinating with the Crime Scene Unit as the investigation develops. At this time, investigators do not suspect foul play.