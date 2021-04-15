Missing 1-year-old girl from Lake County found safe

Aja was last seen in a pair of black pants with silver glitter, a superman t-shirt, and princess crown earrings.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: FDLE is reporting that one-year-old Aja Smith has been located safe. The Missing Child alert has ended.

A Missing Child Alert has been issued by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for one-year-old Aja Smith

Aja was last seen in the area of the 900 block of Bottomley Lane in Fruitland Park and may be in the company of Clifford Smith, 44.

Aja was last seen in a pair of black pants with silver glitter, a superman t-shirt, and princess crown earrings.

Smith has multiple tattoos on his upper body. He is 5′ feet and 10 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.