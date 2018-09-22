The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is seeking the public's help in locating missing 17-year-old Ricky Wheeler of Flagler County, who is diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and left home without his medication.

Wheeler is described as a black male, 5'9" and 105 pounds. He was last seen by his mother on September 21, 2018 in the 700 block of Madison Green Circle in Palm Coast at the Madison Green Apartments.

His mother reported him missing after 5 p.m. because he had never been gone that long before and she was concerned for his safety, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office says. Wheeler was wearing camouflage army shorts, green Nike shoes and a gray shirt with blue stripes. He has limited verbal skills.

Wheeler is considered missing and endangered. Wheeler has disappeared before. Last time his was found within two hours on Belle Terre.

If you have any information on Ricky Wheeler's whereabouts, please contact FCSO at 386-313-4911.

