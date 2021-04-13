Missing child alert activated for 17-year-old girl last seen Friday in Pasco County

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has activated a missing child alert for a 17-year-old girl last seen in Pasco County.
Thaliyah Ayala is described as a Black teen with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-1 and weighs 130 pounds, according to investigators.
She was last seen Friday near Pennsylvania Avenue and Polk Street in New Port Richey, FDLE said.
Anyone with information on Ayala's whereabouts is asked to call the New Port Richey Police Department at 727-841-4550 or dial 911.
