Missing Webster teen found by authorities

WEBSTER, Fla. — Editor's note: 13-year-old Keadan Golladay has been found by authorities later Sunday morning in Marion County after being missing.

The previous story is down below.

---

A missing child alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old last seen in Webster, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in Tallahassee.

Keadan Golladay was reportedly last seen in the area off of Burwell Road in Webster. The teen was last seen wearing headphones, a red shirt with skulls, a jean jacket with roses, blue jeans and black high-top Adidas sneakers.

Golladay is described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 89 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on where the teen may be is asked to contact the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830 or 911.