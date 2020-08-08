Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old Florida girl

Jessica Swanson was last seen Thursday in the area of the 7000 block of Oakwood Drive and was wearing a black shirt and black yoga pants.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued Saturday for a 16-year-old girl, who was last seen in New Port Richey, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Jessica Swanson was last seen Thursday in the area of the 7000 block of Oakwood Drive and was wearing a black shirt and black yoga pants. Swanson has brown hair, green eyes and is 5 feet 7 inches tall. She weighs 140 pounds, according to FDLE.