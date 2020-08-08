x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

local

Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old Florida girl

Jessica Swanson was last seen Thursday in the area of the 7000 block of Oakwood Drive and was wearing a black shirt and black yoga pants.
Credit: FDLE
Jessica Swanson, 16 years old

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued Saturday for a 16-year-old girl, who was last seen in New Port Richey, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Jessica Swanson was last seen Thursday in the area of the 7000 block of Oakwood Drive and was wearing a black shirt and black yoga pants. Swanson has brown hair, green eyes and is 5 feet 7 inches tall. She weighs 140 pounds, according to FDLE.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call the Pasco County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-706-2488 or 911.