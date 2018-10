A Missing Child Alert has been cancelled for 3-year-old I'Lan Reeves who was reported missing Tuesday out of Tallahassee.

I'Lan Reeves was last seen in the 2000 block of Appalachee Parkway in Leon County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The alert was canceled Tuesday evening. First Coast News is working to determine the reason behind the cancellation.

© 2018 WTLV