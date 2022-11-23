x
Missing Child Alert issued for 5-year-old boy out of Orlando

Aaron Pena was last seen wearing a brown long sleeve shirt with a bear holding a boombox and light colored dinosaur pajama pants.
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 5-year-old Aaron Pena, last seen in Orlando.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Pena was last seen in the 11000 block of Savannah Landing Circle.

He was last seen wearing a brown long sleeve shirt with a bear holding a boombox and light colored dinosaur pajama pants (as seen in the image below).

He has brown hair, brown eyes, is 3-feet and 11-inches tall, and is described as Hispanic.

 If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407-836-4357 or 911 

