Missing Child Alert: 17-year-old Octavia Joseph, last seen in Naples

17-year-old Octavia Joseph was last seen August 2 in Collier County, Naples, she may be traveling in a silver Toyota Corolla.
Credit: Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Octavia Joseph, 17-years-old, missing since August 2, last seen in Naples, FL.

NAPLES, Fla. — A Missing Child Alert has been issued for 17-year-old Octavia Joseph, according to Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

She was last seen August 2 in the area of the 2600 block of Horseshoe Drive South in Collier County, Naples, Florida, FDLE said.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with "ninjas floss better" written on it, green shorts and black slippers, according to FDLE. 

Octavia's hair is black with blonde tips. She is 5' 6", FDLE said.

She may be traveling in a  silver Toyota Corolla. The vehicle has a red bumper, according to FDLE.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the Naples Police and Emergency Services Department at 239-213-4844 or 911.

