Police say 11-year-old Ja’Mon Wilson has been found safe.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Update: Police say Ja'Mon has been located and is safe.

---

Original story: Police in St. Petersburg need your help finding a missing 11-year-old boy.

Detectives say Ja'Mon Wilson was last seen Saturday, Sept. 11 near 6th Street and 45th Avenue South.

Officers say Ja'Mon is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

They shared the photo above on social media and they're urging anyone with information to call 727-893-7780.