Friend remembers boater found dead as fun-loving fisherman who lived life 'to the fullest'

People who cared about the boater, Steven Doktor, describe him as fun-loving and the life of the party.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirms the missing boater’s body has been recovered after going missing Sunday.

Dive teams were searching in Black Creek, and around noon Monday is when they returned to the nearby marina, after Steven Doktor’s body was found.

“One missing boater is one too many,” said Karen Parker with FWC.

Doktor was hanging to the t-top in the back of the boat and fell backward into the water, according to Parker.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office began the search, and called in FWC for assistance, Parker said. The crews spent hours on the water, while loved ones gathered.

“There were a lot of friends and family out here,” Parker said.

People who cared about Doktor describe him as fun-loving and the life of the party.

“Steven was an amazing person," Ricky Thomas, one of Doktor’s friends, said. "He could change the mood in a room from walking in. He had a huge heart even though he wouldn’t admit to it, always smiling, laughing, and cracking jokes."

Thomas says his friend's favorite activity was fishing out on the water.

"It was like an addiction to him," Thomas explained. "He lived his life his way to the fullest.”

Doktor posted various pictures to social media around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon, showing a beautiful day on the water.

His friends said his zest for life will be greatly missed.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help Doktor’s family with funeral expenses. Click here to donate.

A local bar that Doktor frequented, The New Solid Gold, is also taking donations from 9 p.m. to midnight on Monday to give to Doktor’s family. The bar said it will match the donations they receive.