The Clay County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating 64-year-old Elaina Tokar.

Police say Tokar is considered endangered and may be suffering from mental health concerns.

CCSO describes Tokar as:

Approximately 5'3" 90-100 lbs

Last seen wearing pink shirt and tan pants

Last seen around Banks Road in Middleburg

Please call 911 if you see her.

64-year-old Elaina Mary Tokar was reported missing. On Sept. 28, the Clay County Sheriff's Office released an updated photo of what she was wearing when she was last seen. Photo: Clay County Sheriff's Office.

