The man has last been seen early Saturday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville Beach Police Department announced a 44-year-old vacationer reported missing has been found.

Police said the man is from out of state and was vacationing in Jacksonville Beach.

He had last seen in the area of 200 block 7th Avenue South walking towards the beach on August 14 around 5 a.m, police say.

Police made a post on social media at 1:30 p.m. Monday asking people to help find him. By 4:40 p.m., police announced that he had been found.