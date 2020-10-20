Missing a ring? US Marines ring found at Northside restaurant

Bono's at Duval Station shared photos of the ring, asking for people to pass the message around to see if they can find the owner.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Northside restaurant is asking for the community's help tracking down the owner of a U.S. Marines ring left behind last week.

Bono's at Duval Station shared photos of the ring on its Facebook page, asking for people to pass the message around to see if they can find the owner. The ring is silver-colored with a blue gemstone.

It was left at the restaurant on Tuesday or Wednesday of last week, the post says.

The ring has an inscription on the inside, according to the Facebook post. Anyone who thinks it may belong to them and can identify what the inscription says should call the restaurant at 904-551-4241 and ask for Dan.

The post has been shared more than 400 times as of Tuesday morning.

The full text of the post is below:

"We need some help. This was left at the store. It is a USMC ring. Pass this around see if we can find the owner. It was left in the store Tuesday or wed last week. There is an inscription on the inside.

If its yours call the store 904-551-4241 ask for Dan and tell me what the inscription is."