9-year-old boy reported missing in Jacksonville has been found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: Nasir Williams has been found safe as of 5:30 p.m.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for 9-year-old Nasir Williams.

He has not been seen since around 1:15 p.m. He was on his yellow bicycle in the 2500 block of Orion Street.

He is 4'6 and 80 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a grey Marvel hoodie, red shirt and blue and white shorts.