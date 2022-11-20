9-year-old boy reported missing in Jacksonville has been found safe

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: Nasir Williams has been found safe as of 5:30 p.m.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for 9-year-old Nasir Williams.
He has not been seen since around 1:15 p.m. He was on his yellow bicycle in the 2500 block of Orion Street.
He is 4'6 and 80 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a grey Marvel hoodie, red shirt and blue and white shorts.
If you know where he is or have information which could be helpful, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.