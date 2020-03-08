MISSING: 85-year-old woman with signs of memory loss last seen in Hyde Park area

Theresa Demosthenes is Black, 6", 130 lbs., brown eyes, gray hair. She was last seen wearing a black dress with cream flowers and black sandals. She has no teeth.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in locating a missing 85-year-old woman who appears to be experiencing early signs of memory loss.

Theresa Demosthenes was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, in the area of 2000 Jammes Rd. Attempts to contact her have been unsuccessful and police are wanting to make sure she is safe.

She's described to be Black, 6-feet-tall, 130 pounds, brown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a black dress with cream flowers and black sandals. It isn't known if she was wearing glasses and she has no teeth, police said.