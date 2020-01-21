The Kingsland Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 70-year-old woman who was last seen and heard from by family in 2016.

Katherine Marie Weeks was reported missing on Jan. 20, 2020 by family. They say they believe she suffers from dementia.

It wasn't revealed why family waited until this year to report her missing. They are cooperating with police.

The police department says it doesn't suspect any foul play in her disappearance. Officers are following up on tips, which has lead investigators believing that Weeks is living somewhere in the Kingsland area.

If you see her, please call the Kingsland Police Department at 912-729-8254.