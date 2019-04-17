UPDATE: 11:30 p.m. | JSO has located Marvin Corley.

_______________________

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a man with dementia who may only know his name.

JSO says Marvin Corley, 61, gets disoriented often and was last seen walking in the 5300 block of Moncrief Road around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 16.

Corley is listed as 5'6", 220 pounds with gray hair, brown eyes and last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts, and black crew socks.

If you know where Corley is, you're asked to call 904-630-0500.