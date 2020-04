The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office thanked the public Monday for its help finding a missing man from the city's Northwest side.

JSO said police were called to the 2800 block of Hunt Street Monday morning in reference to Antonio Davis, 58, missing.

Davis was reportedly last seen 5:30 p.m. Sunday walking to a local store.

As of 3:50 p.m. Monday, Davis has been found safe, according to JSO.