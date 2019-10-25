The Lake City Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a 52-year-old bipolar and schizophrenic man who was last seen going to his eye doctor appointment in Lake City Thursday morning.

Police say Brian D. Cox, 52, was last seen at 763 SW Main Blvd. in Lake City, Florida. He has not been heard from since he was dropped off for his eye appointment at 9:15 a.m., police say.

He's described to be 5-foot-8, weighs 180 pounds and wears glasses. Cox was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and had a black backpack on.

If you see him, you're asked to call Lake City Police at 386-752-4343 or 911.