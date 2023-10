Police say the child was last seen in the 300 block of Skate Road in Atlantic Beach.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The child was found safe.

The Atlantic Beach Police Department is searching for a missing 5-year-old Saturday afternoon.

According to the department's Facebook, the 5-year-old was last seen in the 300 block of Skate Road in Atlantic Beach.

The child was last seen wearing green pants with flowers and a gray T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlantic Beach Police Department immediately.