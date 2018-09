The Nassau County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) is looking for a missing 43-year-old man from Hilliard, Florida who was last seen on August 24.

NCSO said Marc Allen Hirst was reported missing on August 30, but he was last seen six days before. Hirst last communicated with someone on Facebook.

He's described to be a white male, 5-foot-7, 170 lbs. with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Deputies consider him to be endangered.

If you see him or know his whereabouts, call NCSO at 904-548-4003.

