ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — The Alachua County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help searching for a missing 2-year-old girl who could be in the Starke area.

The sheriff's office said Christine Martin was last seen in the Waldo, Fla., area. She is believed to be with Robert Martin and Jennifer Goode.

The three may be traveling to the Stake area in a black 2002 Toyota Camry with Florida tag GAHR82.

If you have seen Christine or have any information, call local law enforcement.