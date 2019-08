The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing 15-year-old girl from Pomona Park, Florida.

Amanda Chesebro was reported missing on Aug. 4. She's described to be white with brown hair, hazel eyes, about 5-foot-8 and weighs about 190 pounds.

If you see Amanda or know her whereabouts, please call the Putnam County Sheriff's Office at 386-329-0801. You can also call 1-800-843-5678.