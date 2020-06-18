Missing 13-year-old girl sought in Lake City

The Lake City Police Department says Isabella Sapp was last seen in Lake City Thursday.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Police in Lake City are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

The Lake City Police Department says Isabella Sapp was last seen in the Lake City area Thursday. She was last seen accompanied by a 14-year-old girl named Kelcie Woolf, police say.

Police say at the moment they do not know which direction the girls are traveling. Isabella was last seen wearing a black shirt and camouflage shorts.

She is described as 5 feet 0 inches tall, 130 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.