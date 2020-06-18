Missing 13-year-old girl sought in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Police in Lake City are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.
The Lake City Police Department says Isabella Sapp was last seen in the Lake City area Thursday. She was last seen accompanied by a 14-year-old girl named Kelcie Woolf, police say.
Police say at the moment they do not know which direction the girls are traveling. Isabella was last seen wearing a black shirt and camouflage shorts.
She is described as 5 feet 0 inches tall, 130 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
If you have any information on where Isabella might be, you are asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at 386-752-4343 or call 911.