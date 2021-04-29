x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Local

Missing 12-year-old boy reported in Georgia

Police say they are searching for Julian Rios after he left his home Wednesday afternoon.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Cobb County say they are searching for a 12-year-old boy after he was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon.

The Cobb County Police Department said in a tweet that Julian Rios left his home on Darlington Way in the Marietta area on Wednesday at about 1:30 p.m.

He was described as 5-foot-6, weighing 100 pounds.

"No clothing description, but he may be carrying a red and black backpack," the department said.

Cobb County Police are asking anyone who sees Julian, or who might know where he is, to contact them at 770-499-3911.

Credit: Cobb County Police Department

Related Articles