The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen in the Westconnett area on Wednesday.

The girl, is Saylor Mae Forston-Neukam, was last seen in the area of the 5400 block of Timuquana Road around 3 p.m. Efforts to find the girl have been unsuccessful.

Police describe her to be white with blue eyes and blonde hair. She is 4-foot-5 and weighs 80 pounds. It isn't known what she was wearing last.

If you know her whereabouts, call JSO at 904-630-0500.