Clay County authorities searching for missing 10-year-old boy

Clay County District Schools Police say Richard Lee Williams walked off the campus of Keystone Heights Elementary around 9 a.m. wearing a blue jacket and gray pants.
Credit: Clay County District Schools Police Department
The Clay County District Schools Police Department is searching for 10-year-old Richard Lee Williams, who they say walked off campus of Keystone Heights Elementary School.

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. — Authorities in Clay County are asking for help from the community to locate a missing 10-year-old boy Tuesday morning.

According to the Clay County District Schools Police Department, Richard Lee Williams walked off the campus of Keystone Heights Elementary School around 9 a.m. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and gray sweatpants.

Clay County District Schools police, Clay County Fire Rescue Department and Clay County Sheriff's Office investigators are all actively searching for Richard.

Anyone with information on Richard's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

