Clay County authorities searching for missing 10-year-old boy

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. — Authorities in Clay County are asking for help from the community to locate a missing 10-year-old boy Tuesday morning.

According to the Clay County District Schools Police Department, Richard Lee Williams walked off the campus of Keystone Heights Elementary School around 9 a.m. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and gray sweatpants.

Clay County District Schools police, Clay County Fire Rescue Department and Clay County Sheriff's Office investigators are all actively searching for Richard.