Police: Missing 10-year-old last seen on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police responded to a call about a missing child early on Thursday morning on the Westside in the 2000 block of North Myrtle Avenue.
Logan M. Holcomb,10, ran away from home after a fight with a family member on Wednesday evening, according to police. He was last seen around 6:30 p.m. riding a black, red and silver bike.
Logan was last seen wearing a black shirt with “Bel-Air” written on the front, unknown colored pants and black Nike shoes.. Logan is about 4’7 and weighs 75 pounds.
If you have any information about Logan's location, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or call 911, right away.