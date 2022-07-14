Police: Missing 10-year-old last seen on Jacksonville's Westside

Logan M. Holcomb, 10, ran away from home after a fight with a family member on Wednesday evening, according to police.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police responded to a call about a missing child early on Thursday morning on the Westside in the 2000 block of North Myrtle Avenue.

Logan M. Holcomb,10, ran away from home after a fight with a family member on Wednesday evening, according to police. He was last seen around 6:30 p.m. riding a black, red and silver bike.

Logan was last seen wearing a black shirt with “Bel-Air” written on the front, unknown colored pants and black Nike shoes.. Logan is about 4’7 and weighs 75 pounds.