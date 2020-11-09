Mishap moving monument: Confederate memorial takes detour along route to new home

The Confederate memorial removed from Downtown St. Augustine is moving to the Trout Creek Fish Camp, but its barge was too big to pass under a bridge along the way.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The route of the Confederate memorial removed from Downtown St. Augustine Wednesday has hit a detour, as the barge carrying the monument couldn't fit under one of the final bridges near its new home, the Trout Creek Fish Camp.

The company that is moving the 50-ton monument, which is in two pieces including the base and an obelisk, had to remove the statue from the barge to transition it to the back of a truck.

The crew worked to set up ramps to unload other items in order to access the monument, which crews used a dolly to remove. There is concern the grass may be too soft, in which case materials would need to be placed under the monument for support.

A St. Johns County deputy said the statue may not make it to its final spot within the Trout Creek Fish Camp until Saturday around noon.

The memorial was removed from Downtown St. Augustine weeks after City Council voted 3-2 to remove it from the Plaza de la Constitución. Protesters demonstrated against its removal, saying the monument honors the city's history.

The moving process involved a deal of fanfare, with a private ceremony held Thursday afternoon for the veterans whose names are listed on the memorial, with some of their descendants in attendance. The ceremony included a 21-gun salute and the playing of "Taps."

It took 90 minutes to move the memorial three blocks from the plaza to the bayfront Wednesday.

The monument was loaded onto a barge just before 2 p.m. Thursday, which headed up the Intracoastal Waterway and north up the St. Johns River to Jacksonville. The barge passed through downtown Jacksonville around 1 a.m. Friday.

From there, the barge traveled down to the Trout Creek Fish Camp in west St. Johns County, 20 miles away from its original location.