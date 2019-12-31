JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you’ve been on Interstate-95 near Greenland Road in Jacksonville then you may have seen a few signs hanging from the bridge.

There’s a man up there waiving too. A minister spreading his faith. Some call it the “God Bridge” as they did when the signs appeared a few years ago on the Emerson footbridge.

“Once I get up here, I don’t want to leave,” Paul Kwilos said.

He's on a different bridge this year, but it's still the same message. The signs are big enough to see from the road.

“It’s definitely satisfaction," Kwilos said. "Beeps, somebody’s beeping from a mile. Far. Beep beep.”

The On Your Side team introduced you to Kwilos two years ago. In December 2017 he was painting signs and displaying them on what became known by Emerson neighbors as “The God Bridge.”

Kwilos, who works for several churches, also travels the country as a minister. He wants nothing in return – barring a honking horn maybe. Just the chance to bring a little joy as folks wrap their holiday and begin a new year.

You’ll notice his tattered hat. Taped together to give him a little protection from the sun. Part of his trademark look – it’s traveled with him many miles on many other bridges.

“When I got an opportunity to spread the news to this many people," Kwilos. "I feel like not many people have gotten a chance like this."

Through rain, shine, and windy days – Kwilos says he’ll stick around the area to ring in 2020 then travel on with signs in tow.