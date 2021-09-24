Minister, close neighbor says he's praying for deputy shot in Nassau County

Deputy Joshua Moyers is in "very critical condition" after being shot during a traffic stop early Friday morning.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office took to social media Friday afternoon asking the public to pray for one of its deputies and his family.

One person who's definitely keeping his head bowed is Ray Mooney.

Mooney is a close neighbor to Moyers. He's also a minister.

He told First Coast News, they've bonded over outdoor grilling.

The minister says he's prayed with the Moyers', along with other Nassau County deputies.

During a press conference, Sheriff Bill Leeper also asked for prayers.

"I did go down to the hospital to see him," Leeper said. "He (Moyers) is just a great guy. ... We’re not sure if he’s going to make it or not. I talked with his mother and father and his fiancé. They were planning their wedding. I just ask that everybody keep them in their prayers."

Moyers received the ABCD Award for going above and beyond the call of duty in a narcotics case, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office. He graduated from St. Johns River State College and is a 2010 graduate of Hilliard Middle-Senior High School.