Military personnel, veterans can get free admission to St. Augustine attractions, free parking Saturday

Among the attractions free to those who served in the military are the St. Augustine Alligator Farm, Ripley's Museum and the Castillo de San Marco.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine is celebrating those who served in the armed forces with its annual USO/St. Augustine Pal Military Appreciation Day.

All active-duty servicemembers and veterans, along with their familys, will receive free admission to several local attractions. The attractions with free admission are:

St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park

Villa Zorayda Museum

Ripley’s Believe it or Not! Museum

San Sebastian Winery

St Augustine Distillery

Pena Peck House

Castillo de San Marco National Monument

Fort Matanzas National Monument

Active-duty servicemembers and veterans may also receive a discount with Florida Water Tours by booking online with the code POW21.

Military personnel may park for free at the Historic Downtown Parking Garage when they present a military ID to the attendant.