Military personnel, veterans can get free admission to St. Augustine attractions, free parking Saturday

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine is celebrating those who served in the armed forces with its annual USO/St. Augustine Pal Military Appreciation Day.
All active-duty servicemembers and veterans, along with their familys, will receive free admission to several local attractions. The attractions with free admission are:
- St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park
- Villa Zorayda Museum
- Ripley’s Believe it or Not! Museum
- San Sebastian Winery
- St Augustine Distillery
- Pena Peck House
- Castillo de San Marco National Monument
- Fort Matanzas National Monument
Active-duty servicemembers and veterans may also receive a discount with Florida Water Tours by booking online with the code POW21.
Military personnel may park for free at the Historic Downtown Parking Garage when they present a military ID to the attendant.
There will also be a lunch for active-duty servicemembers, retirees and depenedents at Elks Lodge between 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.