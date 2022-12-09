JAX opens new military lounge for active-duty service men and women

The military lounge is located on the baggage claim level in the site of the former USO.

The Jacksonville Aviation Authority opened a new military lounge for active-duty service men and women at Jacksonville International Airport prior to the start of popular travel holidays such as Christmas and New Year’s.

The military lounge is located on the baggage claim level in the site of the former USO. The Authority refurbished and updated the space while North Jacksonville Rotary Club, United Way of Northeast Florida’s Mission United and the Veterans Council of Duval County helped to coordinate volunteers to staff the lounge.

“With Northeast Florida’s deep ties to the military community, having a designated lounge area for service men and women was incredibly important to us,” JAA CEO Mark VanLoh said. “So many service members travel through our airport. We wanted them to have a space in our terminal where they could feel at home.”

Anyone interested in volunteering at the JAX Airport Military lounge can apply here.