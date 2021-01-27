Military Affairs hosting annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down events, job fair

The events provide homeless veterans the same opportunity to renew their spirit, health, and overall sense of well-being.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Military Affairs and Veterans Department will offer helpful services during its annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down events.

The events will be held at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds located at 510 Fairground Place on Friday, Jan. 29 and Saturday, Jan. 30.

Organizers say the "Stand Down" was a time in which soldiers returning from war were placed in safety zones.

In the military, troops could put down their weapons and concentrate on personal matters such as writing letters to family and friends and taking care of their personal hygiene.

Today’s Stand Down "provides homeless veterans the same opportunity to renew their spirit, health, and overall sense of well-being," organizers said.

Day 1 – Homeless Veterans Job Fair & Support Services Day, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Employment Services

Shelter & Housing

Medical Services

Dental Services

Day 2 – Homeless Veterans Stand Down, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

VA Services

Vet Center

Food & Clothing

Hygiene Kits