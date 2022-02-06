Sources: Ex-Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams returning to law enforcement

Williams expected to take the helm at FDLE’s Jacksonville field office, less than three months after resigning as JSO’s top cop.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *The above video was originally published June 2.

Former Sheriff Mike Williams will soon return to law enforcement in Jacksonville as head of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s regional field office, according to multiple law enforcement and political sources.

The seat is appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Sources say the assignment is imminent.

Williams stepped down prematurely, in June, after 31 years with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. His resignation came in the wake of reports that he'd moved to Nassau County in March 2021 – a violation of the city’s charter, which requires the Jacksonville sheriff live in Jacksonville.

Williams was rumored to be on DeSantis' short list for lieutenant governor in 2018, but said at the time his “calling” was law enforcement. If Williams takes the job at FDLE, it will restore him to a position of authority in local law enforcement circles. It could also allow him to recoup his state sheriff's pension.

The Florida Retirement System requires a minimum of eight years’ employment to qualify for a state pension – known as “vesting.” An FRS employee who is vested is entitled to 3 percent of his or her salary for each year of employment. Williams, whose sheriff’s salary was north of $180,000 a year, would be entitled to $43,000 annually if he retired at 60. Since he is still in his mid-50s, his actual annual earnings would be about $32,000 a year.

But because Williams quit about one year shy of the eight-year mark, he is currently ineligible to collect a state pension.

Williams does receive a city pension for his 23 years of service as a JSO officer, which amounts to about $90,000 dollars a year. But if he takes the job as Special Agent in Charge of the Jacksonville field office, he would be able to “connect” his FDLE service to his time as sheriff, reaching the 8-year vesting threshold.

Williams would replace Special Agent in Charge Matt Walsh, who vacated the Jacksonville field office seat when he was named FDLE Assistant Commissioner. The Jacksonville field office is one of seven FDLE regional operations centers. As special agent in charge, Williams would oversee all investigative and administrative operations for the 13 county Jacksonville region.

First Coast News crime analyst Mark Baughman says the pending FDLE appointment is common knowledge in law enforcement circles, even though no official announcement has been made. First Coast News and our news partner the Florida Times-Union reached out to Williams and DeSantis for comment, but did not hear back. A spokesperson for FDLE said only, "We have not hired a SAC in Jacksonville. We would not comment on possible applicants."