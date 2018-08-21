JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--- A Midwest company is looking to add up to nine locations across Jacksonville, hiring roughly 70 people. The company, however, says they’re running into red-tape and says their issue is with utility JEA. They reached out to the mayor's office and said thanks to Mayor Curry, they look to be back on track.

A partner with Furniture Source says they’ve been working to speed up the construction at the former Thrift Center off Blanding Boulevard next to Advanced Autoparts and JSO substation four.

Aside from a desk and some ceiling insulation, there’s not much to see inside, but empty space.

A Furniture Source representative says working with city officials on construction has been very difficult and time-consuming. They were hoping to only use local contractors for the job. Furniture Source signed an agreement to install sprinkler systems but says JEA is holding them back from continuing the job.

The company sent their concerns to Mayor Curry last Thursday and then to First Coast News. The mayor said he regretted to learn the frustration and connected the furniture source with JEA’s governmental relations coordinator Monday. The chain is crediting the Mayor for that simple email.

Shortly after, they finally heard back from JEA.

The utility is promising to get the matter resolved.

“I’m always excited to see new businesses come on the Westside, so I’m very excited. Looking forward to the furniture coming in, and hopefully, they have some great couches coming in," shopper Andre Alvarez said.

Andre Alvarez is in need of a new sectional and hopes this latest email chain will help this Midwest chain move-in to Jacksonville.

Multiple calls into JEA for comment on the delay were not returned to us.

Furniture Source is not sure when they’ll be able to open.

