Middleburg nurse reportedly stole fentanyl, injected patients with saline

A registered nurse pleaded guilty to tampering with patients medication on Wednesday.

After 35-year-old Monique Elizabeth Carter's shift on September 28, 2021, a hospital pharmacist noticed a fentanyl syringe missing a tamper-proof cap in the ICU. A syringe with the top glued back on was also found, according to a release from the State Attorney's Office.

Upon further investigation, the pharmacy supervisor noticed a pattern of Carter checking out doses of fentanyl for patients before canceling the transactions and checking syringes back in. Carter did this 24 times in a month long period, according to hospital records. She was the only nurse in in the ICU that repeatedly did this.

Hospital representatives interviewed the Middleburg woman leading to her confession that she had been removing injectable fentanyl from syringes, replacing the drug with saline, and then gluing the plastic tampering caps back onto the syringes with an adhesive that she obtained from the hospital. She was taking the fentanyl home for personal use, the SAO release said.

While Carter denied that she had ever used the drug while on the job, law enforcement found needles, saline syringes, and adhesive in her bag.