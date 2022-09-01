Middleburg mother struggling after her house burned down on New Year's Eve

Tamara Harrell says firefighters told her the cause of the fire was from dry debris on top of her roof and then fireworks landing on it.

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — A New Year’s Eve gathering that turned into a nightmare.

“It was just a normal evening. My friend jessie did up the dishes and I went outside because we were going to have a bonfire and next thing you know she’s yelling its on fire its on fire," said Tamara Harrell.

Her friend Jessica Crews explaining how fast the flames took over the home.

"At first it was just coming through the window by the tree, and then just way up," said Crews.

Harrell says firefighters told her the cause of the fire was from dry debris on top of her roof and then fireworks landing on it.

“I went into shock. I didn’t know what to do. I knew everything I owned was up in there. My drivers license, everything I owned that day, my truck keys, everything was in there," said Harrell

Harell losing everything she owns but hope. She says she thankful no one was in the house at the time of the fire.

“Life throws you curveballs and you just got to reach out and grab it and not let it go past you because it will. You got to fight with it," said Harrell.