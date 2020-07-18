Middleburg man killed in crash on I-10 near Chaffee Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — One man is dead after two vehicles collided on Interstate-10 in Duval County early Saturday morning.
Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened on eastbound I-10 near Chaffee Road at 2:18 a.m. FHP says an SUV and van were both driving eastbound when the SUV struck the rear of the van. The van then lost control, traveled off the roadway and overturned, ejecting its driver.
The driver, a 36-year-old man from Middleburg, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP. The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.