Middleburg man facing manslaughter charges for fatal New Year’s Eve crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been charged in connection to a deadly Clay County crash on New Year's Eve, according to Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Fabian Paul Urioste, 40, was charged with manslaughter.

The Florida Highway Patrol says around 7:45 p.m., Urioste was driving a Lincoln Navigator southbound on SR-21 in the left lane. Around the same time, a Nissan Sentra was turning left from CR 220 west to proceed northbound on SR-21.

Troopers say the Navigator failed to stop for a red traffic signal and struck the Sentra on the driver's side. Both vehicles came to rest after the collision in the travel lanes within the intersection.

The driver of the Sentra, a 28-year-old man from Orange Park, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead by medial staff.

Clay County deputies say Urioste had a strong smell of alcohol coming from his breath and had bloodshot eyes. However, he told police he had not been drinking that day.