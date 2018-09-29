A Middleburg man has been charged with DUI manslaughter Saturday after Florida Highway Patrol says he struck and killed a pedestrian in Levy County and fled the scene.

FHP was dispatched to a hit-and-run crash on State Road 24 at around 1:30 a.m. where a pickup truck struck a pedestrian walking along the edge of the roadway within the city limits of Cedar Key.

The deceased pedestrian was identified as 51-year-old Ronald Thomas.

Authorities were able to identify and locate the driver, Adrian Johns, 28, with the assistance of the Cedar Key Police Department.

FHP conducted a DUI investigation and arrested Johns for DUI manslaughter and hit-and-run involving death. The case remains under investigation.

