The Clay County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) has arrested a man on multiple charges after they say he illegally shot and killed a Florida black bear.

Joseph Empleo, 32, was arrested Monday and charged with firing a projectile across private land, taking of a Florida Black Bear and use of a full metal jacket, all of which are felonies.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, in December of last year Empleo trespassed onto a neighbor's wooded property where he had previously placed multiple corn feeders. Deputies say that he shot a Florida Black Bear who was eating the corn from the feeders 4-5 times while sitting in a stand. He then exited the tree stand, approached the bear and shot it at close range.

In Florida, bears are protected by the Bear Conservation Rule, which states it is illegal "take, possess, injure, shoot, collect, or sell black bears or their parts..."

Additionally, CCSO said that Empleo did not possess a valid hunting license or deer permit.