First Coast News was there when a mother tearfully embraced her son at the Jacksonville International Airport on Sunday after he returned home injured after serving for two years in Japan.

Elena Gianakas waited with a "Welcome Home" sign, shaking and with tears in her eyes as she looked for her son's arrival at the gate.

As soon as Elena saw her son, Viktor Kuzmanov, a member of the Air Force, the overjoyed mother dropped her sign and dashed to embrace her son.

Kuzmanov's father, Michael Gianakas, followed behind, and the three shared a long hug after two years apart.

Terminal workers welcomed Kuzmanov home and thanked him for his service.