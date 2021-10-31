Suspect taken into custody after standoff with Clay County deputies

SWAT officers also responded to the scene. There were no injuries reported.

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — One suspect is in custody after a standoff Sunday morning in Middleburg.

Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to a battery complaint in the 4700 block of Petunia Avenue near Calendula Avenue in Middleburg, according to the CCSO.

The suspect refused to come outside the home, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office's SWAT unit responded to the scene.

The suspect was later taken into custody, the CCSO said. There is no threat to the community.