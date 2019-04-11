The Mickler’s Landing Beach parking lot, walkover, and all related facilities will be closed weekdays beginning Monday, Nov. 4 through Feb. 2020 for a beach restoration project.

Improvements also being constructed at the park include new restroom facilities, showers and changing rooms.

Visitors are encouraged to exercise caution when visiting Mickler’s Landing Beach as heavy equipment will be present on the beach until restoration efforts are complete.

To find information on other St. Johns County beach access points, you can vist www.sjcfl.us/beaches or call 904-209-0322.