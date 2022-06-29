Watch: First sea turtle hatchlings of the year at Mickler's Landing

Check out these little guys entering the water for the first time at Micklar's Landing in Ponte Verdre.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The first group of sea turtle hatchlings in 2022 have arrived at Mickler's Landing!

One lucky Mickler's Landing Turtle Patrol team at the beach, which is in Ponte Verdre, was able to watch them make their way out to the Atlantic Ocean Wednesday.

Check out these little guys embarking on their life's first journey.

One video, shot by Turtle Patrol team member, shows a group of tiny turtles climbing out of their nest in the sand. The other shows a brave baby turtle heading to the water.