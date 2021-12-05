x
Michigan prosecutor charges 7 juveniles with school threats

Those charged include a 14-year-old middle school student who was charged with a false report or threat of terrorism.
Credit: andranik123 - stock.adobe.com

DETROIT — A Detroit-area prosecutor has charged seven juveniles in separate incidents for making threats against schools or having a weapon in school. 

The charges, issued Thursday and Friday, follow a school shooting at Oxford High School earlier this week which left left four students dead and six other students and a teacher wounded. 

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says there's a stranglehold on southeastern Michigan and school threats put everyone edge. 

Those charged include a 14-year-old student at Parcells Middle School in Grosse Pointe Woods, who was charged with a false report or threat of terrorism.

